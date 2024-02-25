"You have to see the bigger picture" - Erik ten Hag makes interesting comments after Manchester United's loss to Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag interestingly urged the club's fans to look at the "bigger picture" after their 2-1 Premier League loss to Fulham. He accepted that the defeat was hard to take but claimed they were doing their best with the players available.

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford by Fulham on Saturday, February 24. Though Harry Maguire canceled Calvin Bassey's strike in the 89th minute, Alex Iwobi scored deep in injury time to give Fulham all three points.

Ten Hag highlighted United's injury issues after the loss, saying (via Tribal Football):

"I am not that opportune after one defeat. You have to see the bigger picture, and that looks very good. We have to catch up in certain positions, get the injuries back, because then we will be more balanced."

He added:

"That is one thing, and then strengthen the squad in the transfer window. We have, coming up, many good players, really high-potential players who are getting better and better. So we are definitely heading in the right direction. When we have the players in the squad available, we are a very good team."

The defeat was Manchester United's 10th in the league this season, and it has left them sixth in the table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and eight behind Aston Villa, who sit fourth.

Erik ten Hag believes injuries have been the big issue for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag spoke to the media after the game and stated injuries were their biggest issue this season. He claimed that they would have done a lot better if all his players were available. He said (via ManUtd.com):

"You know. So we had some setbacks. It's the truth. We don't have a left full-back, then we had the big drop-out of Casemiro, Licha Martinez, but still we have the players and the squad to deal with it. And also today we could have won this game, maybe should have won this game. In the end, we showed great character and we have to do with these players."

He added:

"We have had a good run, now we have to recover from this setback, look forward, prepare for the next game, be ready for it and do better than today, especially in the manner of the result."

Manchester United next face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, February 28. Following that, they will travel to Manchester City in the league on Sunday, March 3, followed by two home games against relegation battlers Everton and Sheffield United.