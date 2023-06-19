"You have to trust him" – Former Premier League star believes 24-year-old player would be 'a good signing' for Arsenal

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Andros Townsend has claimed that Kai Havertz would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal.

Havertz, 24, has recently emerged as a potential summer sale for Chelsea due to his sub-par outings over the past three campaigns. Despite helping his team lift three trophies, he has struggled to live up to his initial expectations.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are confident about sealing a £60 million deal for the German this summer. But, they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the left-footed ace, who is said to be valued at £70 million.

Sharing his thoughts on Havertz being heavily linked with the north London outfit, Townsend elaborated (h/t HITC):

"I think he will prove to be a good signing. Mikel Arteta did that last season. He brought in [Gabriel] Jesus, people questioned it. He brought in [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, people questioned it too. Now, it looks like that he is going to bring in Havertz. People are questioning it... but you have to trust him on the back of what he has done so far."

Should the 35-cap Germany international join Arsenal soon, he could prove to be a great signing for them. While he would provide competition to Gabriel Jesus, he could also serve as an elite rotational option for Martin Odegaard.

Havertz, whose current contract is set to expire on June 2025, has netted 32 goals and registered 15 assists in 139 games across competitions for Chelsea so far. He is averaging a goal involvement every 192 minutes for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the market to sign a striker with Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to depart soon. They are close to finalising a £30 million deal for Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson, as per The Guardian.

Fabrizio Romano claims 30-year-old Arsenal star might leave club

Taking to Twitter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Thomas Partey could seal an Arsenal exit. He wrote:

"There's concrete chance for Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. His current contract is expiring in June 2025 and there have been no talks to extend as of today."

Partey, 30, earned a lot of plaudits for his reliable outings at the heart of midfield in the first half of last season. But, due to a drop in his level in the final months, he has been speculated to leave the north London outfit this summer.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, the Ghanian star has made 99 appearances for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are currently in pursuit of West Ham United's Declan Rice, who has been their top midfield target for quite a while. They are willing to lodge a second bid of £100 million for the star, as per Evening Standard.

Arsenal are also set to part ways with Granit Xhaka, as per reports with AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen interested in the player. In order to further revamp their midfield, the Gunners are reportedly chasing Southampton's teenage star Romeo Lavia as well.

