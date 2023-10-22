"You’ve got an issue. Trust me" - Gary Neville believes Arsenal have a 'problem brewing' after David Raya's performance against Chelsea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned Mikel Arteta that he has a difficult situation regarding Arsenal's goalkeeper position this season.

The Spanish manager appears to have chosen David Raya as the clear No.1 above Aaron Ramsdale this campaign. The Englishman, meanwhile, last played in the Carabao Cup on September 26.

Neville believes Arteta is playing a dangerous game that could have adverse consequences. He said the Spanish boss has chosen as his priority goalkeeper while criticizing the Arsenal goalkeeper's performances.

The former Manchester United star told Sky Sports (as quoted by Football365):

“If a goalkeeper makes mistakes then that’s the goalkeeper’s problem but the problem is there’s a very good goalkeeper in waiting who hasn’t done anything wrong yet this season. He was left out of a game a month or so ago, surprised us all, we thought it might be for a couple of games but it looks like David Raya now is the number one.”

He added:

“The problem is David Raya has started to look a little nervy in the last few games, he’s started to make mistakes. You’ve got two goalkeepers of equal ability and you don’t know which one’s your number one, you’ve got an issue. Trust me."

Neville added that Ramdsdale might start pressurising Arteta after Raya's recent performances:

“I think that there is a problem brewing here, whereby Ramsdale is going to start knocking on the door to say get me back in and if he doesn’t he’s going to ask to leave.”

It remains to be seen who will cement his place as Arsenal's No.1 goalkeeper this term.

"It won’t last long" - Gary Neville warns Mikel Arteta one Arsenal goalkeeper 'will end up leaving'

Gary Neville believes the battle between Raya and Ramsdale will not last long, despite Arteta's intentions to have healthy competition for the goalkeeping spot.

The Englishman also claimed that one of the Arsenal duo will not tolerate the situation and leave the Emirates at the end of the season. He said in the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports:

“Even though it looks like there’s competition for places in the goalkeeping position, it won’t last long, this. The maximum will be a season because the goalkeeper who is not playing or who feels hard done to will end up leaving."

The pundit added:

“I don’t think it can work, there’s nothing I’m seeing that says it can work and I also think it puts more pressure on the one that’s in, because he knows the other guy’s waiting in the wings.”

Raya joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford this summer and looks set to join the club on a permanent deal in 2024. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard can virtually be considered a permanent Arsenal player (via The Boot Rom).

Meanwhile, Ramsdale's contract is set to expire in 2026. He has kept 31 clean sheets in 84 games for Arsenal since joining from Sheffield United in 2021.