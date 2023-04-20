"You've got to weigh it up" - Paul Merson pin points advantage Arsenal have over Manchester City in Premier League title race

Pundit Paul Merson has cited a key advantage Arsenal have over Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season. The Englishman believes the Gunners' relatively relaxed schedule of upcoming fixtures could be imperative in their title push this term.

Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals (4-1 on aggregate). Pep Guardiola's men will have to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals over the course of two legs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal only have matches in the English top tier left as they were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP in March. Manchester City also have a game in hand remaining over the Gunners against Brighton & Hove Albion, which is yet to be scheduled.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Kolo Toure highlights the strengths and weaknesses within Manchester City's current system 🗣️ "It's quite difficult to stop them, there's one team who done that very well and that's Arsenal when they played them at the Etihad. Arsenal went man to man."

Merson believes this could be a boost to the north London outfit's title push this term. The Englishman was asked if the Cityzens' hectic schedule of fixtures could be beneficial for the Gunners while working as a pundit on Sky Sports. He replied (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Unbelievably so, massive, you have got to weigh it up.”

Manchester City and Arsenal are set to lock horns in the Premier League for the second time this season at the Etihad on 26 April. Merson was asked whether the highly anticipated match could be a title decider.

The Englishman said:

“100%, oh yeah 100% in my opinion.”

The game will certainly be an imperative moment in this season's title race, with Manchester City only four points behind league-leaders Arsenal in second place.

"You can't be too emotional" - Thierry Henry offers advice to Arsenal on how to beat Manchester City in Premier League title race

Legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has given his former club advice on how to beat the Cityzens in this year's title race. The Frenchman has urged the north London outfit to be level-headed and refrain from getting too emotional.

Henry said on CBS Sports (as quoted by Football.london):

"I don't know when it was that we last won against City, so that's going to be a tough one. The last game didn't reassure me when we played them at home. From the Arsenal point of view, since the beginning of the season, I have been talking about emotions."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Thierry Henry still thinks the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose. "We still have hope. It's there in front of you. We are still ahead of Man City. Keep your composure [and] don't become emotional."

He added:

"You don't win a title on emotions - you win cups - because it's one game, then one game. 38 games - you can't be too emotional about it, but you've seen recently how emotional we've been."

"So far, we were not expected to be there. You still have hope, we're still ahead, Man City still have to win games to get ahead of us. It is still there in front of you but get rid of the emotional part of the game."

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will become English champions for the first time in 19 years or if Manchester City will defend their crown.

