"You will find out" - Mohamed Salah makes hilarious joke as he greets Liverpool's new signing

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was captured joking around with new signing Wataru Endo after the Japanese midfielder completed his move.

Endo, 30, has joined the Reds from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart for £16 million. He becomes the Merseysiders' third summer signing following Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The veteran midfielder has started meeting his new teammates and Salah, 31, took it upon himself to catch up with the Japan international. In a video released by Liverpool, the Egyptian welcomes Endo to Anfield.

Salah also makes a brilliant joke about the English weather. He said to his new teammate:

"Welcome to the lovely weather. You will see for yourself!"

Endo then asks the Reds attacker whether it's rainy to which he replies:

"Ah... you will find out. But it's good, it's good. The weather today is really good but its going to be cold."

The pair laugh before Salah seemingly wishes Endo well with the rest of his medical checks. The Japanese midfielder's arrival is already sealed but it remains to be seen whether he will make his debut this weekend.

Liverpool clash with Bournemouth tomorrow (August 19) at Anfield. However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he doesn't know if the midfielder is eligible, per Yahoo!

Endo arrives at a time when Klopp is rebuilding his midfield following the departures of Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The holding midfielder has gone under the radar during his time in the Bundesliga.

However, Endo has received plaudits from those in German football for his consistent performances while at Stuttgart. He made 40 appearances across competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Liverpool have no intentions of selling Mohamed Salah despite interest from Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah has been in Saudi's sights.

Mohamed Salah's own future has been the subject of speculation recently amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. 90min reports that intermediaries of PIF-owned clubs - Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad have made contact with the Egyptian's representatives.

However, Liverpool have no intentions of selling Salah and the Reds' protagonist hasn't given any encouragement regarding a potential move. The Egypt international has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah was once again a standout performer for Klopp's side last season, bagging 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions. He has been with the Merseysiders since 2017 and in that time, has become a club legend.