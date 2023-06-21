YouTuber IShowSpeed involved in altercation with Premier League star inside nightclub after Cristiano Ronaldo meeting: Reports 

YouTuber IShowSpeed recently got to meet his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's win against Bosnia & Herzegovina. However, he got into an altercation a few hours after. According to A Bola, IShowSpeed had a situation with Wolverhampton Wanderer's Matheus Nunes at a nightclub.

Nunes was not a part of Roberto Martinez's side for the games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland. He was at a nightclub where Speed was also present. The YouTuber's security guard reportedly pushed Nunes' mother, that led to the altercation.

A few hours earlier, IShowSpeed had finally managed to meet Cristiano Ronaldo after over a year of trying. He was visibly happy and excited to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Here is how Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed reacted to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi has also left the European football scene. The Argentine superstar will join the MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

IShowSpeed claimed that Messi's move to Inter Miami is more 'insane' than Ronaldo joining the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Speaking on a Live Stream, Speed said:

"Congratulations on coming to America. I generally don’t know what to say or feel about this, you see what I’m saying. Yo, he’s only gonna be two hours away bro, two hours away! Yo chat, should I go to his debut game? Y’all let me know. Should I go to his debut game?"

He added:

"Like, imagine him just being in America bro, so it’s a lot okay, so the season starts in July, so that’s next month. Oh, he’s going to be July 5th Columbus Ohio. We got to go to that game July 5th bro. This is great, though, like this is kind of more insane than Ronaldo going to Saudi; bro, I’m not gonna cap.”

Messi's move to the MLS is bound to bring more eyeballs to US Soccer. Fans are excited to see how Messi fares in the United States. The Argentine, though, will need to hit his best form quickly as Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS table.

Poll : 0 votes