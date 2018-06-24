Neymar and Suarez among players to send Messi birthday wishes

We have had a look at some of the birthday messages that Lionel Messi's current and former team-mates have been sending the Barcelona star.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday and he has been receiving well wishes from some of the biggest names in football.

Since making his debut in 2004, Messi has been terrorising defences in Spain, scoring 383 league goals for Barcelona in that time.

Alongside that, he has won 31 trophies with the club and has a record five Ballon d'Or crowns to his name.

Here are some of the birthday messages from his team-mates past and present:

Neymar: Happy Birthday brother!!! Many congratulations, I wish you the best always. I love you ace.

Puyol: Many congratulations, Leo. Do not doubt, you are the best and you deserve to have the cup in your hands. A strong hug and enjoy.

Fabregas: Many congratulations, partner. I hope you have a great day of happiness. We're always with you. A strong hug!

Di Maria: They all talked and wanted to meet Messi. And she said "I also want to meet Messi" Hahahahaha. Thanks @leomessi and happy birthday phenomenon.

Alba: Happy Birthday brother! Enjoy your day.. I wish you the best! Very big hug handsome