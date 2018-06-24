Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar and Suarez among players to send Messi birthday wishes

We have had a look at some of the birthday messages that Lionel Messi's current and former team-mates have been sending the Barcelona star.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 23:15 IST
2.80K
messi-cropped
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday and he has been receiving well wishes from some of the biggest names in football.

Since making his debut in 2004, Messi has been terrorising defences in Spain, scoring 383 league goals for Barcelona in that time.

Alongside that, he has won 31 trophies with the club and has a record five Ballon d'Or crowns to his name.

Here are some of the birthday messages from his team-mates past and present:

Neymar: Happy Birthday brother!!! Many congratulations, I wish you the best always. I love you ace.

Puyol: Many congratulations, Leo. Do not doubt, you are the best and you deserve to have the cup in your hands. A strong hug and enjoy.

Fabregas: Many congratulations, partner. I hope you have a great day of happiness. We're always with you. A strong hug!

Di Maria: They all talked and wanted to meet Messi. And she said "I also want to meet Messi" Hahahahaha. Thanks @leomessi and happy birthday phenomenon.

 

 

Feliz cumpleaños hermano! Disfruta de tu día.. te deseo lo mejor! Abrazo muy fuerte guapo

A post shared by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial) on


Alba: Happy Birthday brother! Enjoy your day.. I wish you the best! Very big hug handsome
Barcelona Football
Neymar: I miss Messi and Suarez
RELATED STORY
5 similarities between the Messi-Neymar and...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar
RELATED STORY
Happy birthday, Lionel Messi! 10 of the Argentina star's...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar is not close to Lionel Messi and Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Neymar: I'm the best player in the world - Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Ballon d'Or contenders if Messi and Ronaldo were...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's birthday: What might the Barcelona star...
RELATED STORY
Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us