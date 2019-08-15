×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar completely healed and not removed from Paris Saint-Germain squad, confirms Leonardo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
92   //    15 Aug 2019, 23:08 IST
Neymar- cropped
PSG forward Neymar in training

Neymar has not been removed from the Paris Saint-Germain squad and is "completely healed", according to the club's sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazil international, who missed the Copa America due to injury, was absent for last week's Ligue 1 opener against Nimes, during which some supporters protested against the forward.

Neymar reported late for pre-season training and Leonardo has previously confirmed the 27-year-old wants to leave Paris, two years after he joined from Barcelona for a world-record €222million.

A return to Camp Nou has been mooted for Neymar, although Barca coach Ernesto Valverde was unwilling to discuss the prospect at a news conference on Thursday.

And Leonardo has denied reports Neymar remains injured and has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's group as a result.

"Things are simple," Leonardo said to RMC Sport.

"Neymar was monitored by several great doctors and surgeons early in the season and his fracture line is fully consolidated at the fifth metatarsal. Neymar's injury is completely healed.

"It's false. He is not removed from the group. He follows his personalised rehabilitation programme."

Advertisement

Neymar's future remains unresolved, though, with Barca and Real Madrid having reportedly failed with offers, and Leonardo has suggested the attacker may miss Sunday's trip to Rennes.

"He is a player of Paris Saint-Germain, there is still three years of his contract in Paris, we must not forget," Leonardo added.

"We must analyse everything, we must fix everything before he can play again.

"Neymar made mistakes. You know, I didn't know him. As the days go by, I get to know him.

"And I honestly think he's a good boy with a very good background. And on the pitch, he's an amazing player.

"There are discussions for his future, as you know it today, but nothing advanced."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Coppa Italia
Tomorrow PAR VEN 09:30 PM Parma vs Venezia
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow ARS BUR 05:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow SOU LIV 07:30 PM Southampton vs Liverpool
Tomorrow MAN TOT 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Tottenham
18 Aug CHE LEI 09:00 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
La Liga 2019-20
Tomorrow ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
Tomorrow CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2019-20
Tomorrow BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
Europa League 2018-19
FT HJK RIG
2 - 2
 HJK vs Riga
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us