Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar hails 'performance of the season'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    04 Oct 2018, 03:24 IST
neymar-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Neymar described Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade as the best of the season on both a personal and a collective level.

The Brazil forward scored twice in quick succession to give PSG the lead at Parc des Princes and, after further goals from Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, Neymar completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a second stunning free-kick of the game.

Victory put PSG back on track in Champions League Group C after they were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool in their opener, and Neymar hailed the team's performance after he took his goal tally to six in his last three matches across all competitions.

"We have played [the] better football," he said.

"We showed desire to win and played our football to win the game.

"We knew it would be tough but we played at a higher tempo with a high desire to win, and finally we won the game."

PSG face two home games in Ligue 1 before their next Champions League fixture, with Lyon and Amiens heading to Paris either side of the international break.

Napoli are next up for Thomas Tuchel's side in Europe and Neymar indicated that anyone taking on the French champions will face a side at their peak.

Asked whether the performance against Red Star was the best of the season, he said: "Yeah, it was so far.

"Not just my best game but also from our team.

"It's not important whether I score or not. I just want my team to win, although when I score I become even happier."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard vs Neymar Jr.: The allure of statistics
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Neymar scores hat-trick in Champions...
RELATED STORY
Neymar: The boy who cried wolf
RELATED STORY
Worst XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Neymar: A Phoenix burnt to ashes
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 candidates to win The Best FIFA Men's Player Award...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us