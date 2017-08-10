Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers

David Luiz and Douglas Costa have been left out of the Brazil squad but Neymar will play in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

by Omnisport News 10 Aug 2017, 21:44 IST

PSG forward Neymar.

Neymar has been included in the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia, despite the country having already qualified for the 2018 tournament.

Brazil are nine points clear at the top of the standings with four matches to go and are the only South American nation assured of their place in Russia so far.

Tite had hinted at selecting an increased number of domestic-based players but has opted to name a strong squad for the fixtures, with Neymar set for a playing return to his home country for the first time since completing a world-record €222million transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Commenting on Neymar's move, Tite said: "He is looking for a new challenge, a new club and career plan.

"The essence is to enjoy football. Two items are fundamental: the supporters and the player.

"Allow him to be happy in his club, to adapt and develop to his best."

Neymar is joined in the front line by Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Taison, while Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho is also included.

David Luiz and Douglas Costa are two of the biggest names to be left out of the squad, but uncapped Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will hope to make an impression.

Todos os convocados de Tite para as Eliminatórias! Ingressos para Brasil x Equador em https://t.co/8JGEihVlRv. #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/EaBqq58eUH — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 10, 2017

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Cassio, Ederson.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Fagner, Filipe Luis, Marcelo, Marquinhos, Miranda, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Renato Augusto, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Fernandinho, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Willian.

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Taison.