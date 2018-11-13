×
Neymar joining Real Madrid wouldn't hurt Iniesta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    13 Nov 2018, 17:29 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar and Andres Iniesta celebrate for Barcelona

Andres Iniesta insists he would not be hurt if his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar joined LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.

Neymar left Camp Nou in 2017 after four successful seasons alongside Iniesta at Barca, which saw them win two LaLiga titles and the Champions League, to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222million.

The Brazilian superstar has consistently been linked with a switch to Madrid since his arrival in France and Iniesta – who left Barca to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May – would have no issues if such a move materialised.

"It wouldn't hurt me because they are decisions that if they happen, happen," he told Cadena SER.

"Madrid would reinforce themselves with a unique player."

Iniesta does not envisage Neymar returning to Barca and believes his former club have responded well to losing one of their star attackers.

"Obviously, Neymar continues to be one of the best and in any team he would make a difference, but it's not easy to return," he added.

"Barcelona have unique players and I see them as candidates to win all the titles.

"Barca have reinforced themselves well this year. There are people like [Philippe] Coutinho, who has adapted well. I see a powerful team."

