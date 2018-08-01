Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Neymar leaving PSG 'impossible' this year - Pastore

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    01 Aug 2018, 12:12 IST
Neymar-Cropped
PSG forward Neymar

Former Paris Saint-German star Javier Pastore hopes Neymar can continue to deliver success in France as he claims a move away is "impossible".

Neymar won a domestic treble in his first season with PSG, but his campaign was cut short by injury as the club disappointed in the Champions League.

The ex-Barcelona man has repeatedly been linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid, but he has insisted he will remain in Paris.

And Pastore, who recently left PSG for Roma, cannot see any circumstances in which Neymar departs in the transfer window.

"It is impossible that Neymar leaves PSG this summer," Pastore said after Roma's 4-2 International Champions Cup win over Barcelona.

"PSG made a very big investment in him. They rely on Neymar a lot, as a player and as a person, and last year he had the bad luck to be injured in the key stage of the club season.

"This year is going to be a nice chance for him to be able to demonstrate everything that counts. God willing, I hope he can win many important things for PSG."

Neymar scored 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches last season, starring alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

