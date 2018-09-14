Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar, Mbappe the two best in the world, says PSG's Al-Khelaifi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
184   //    14 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST
mbappeneymar - Cropped
PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the best two players in the world, according to Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Newly appointed Brazil captain Neymar was a headline omission from FIFA's 10-man shortlist for the body's Best awards, with Mbappe included after starring in France's World Cup success, although the teenager did not make the final three.

Neymar helped PSG to win a domestic treble in his first season after his €222million world-record move from Barcelona but they fell short in the Champions League, losing both legs in the round of 16 to Real Madrid.

PSG travel to Liverpool in their first group game of the 2018-19 campaign on Tuesday, with Neymar rested for Friday's Ligue 1 game with Saint-Etienne, a match Mbappe misses through suspension.

And while Al-Khelaifi cannot be deemed an impartial observer, he rates the attacking duo above players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

"Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world. And Neymar," PSG's president told Marca. "To be honest, I see them as the two best in the world.

"Winning the World Cup at that age and playing as Kylian has is incredible and an added value for the club. He always wants to win, like [Edinson] Cavani, [Angel] Di Maria... I think we have an incredible team.

"Of course, we have the best strikers. But there are also Cavani, Di Maria... And it is a pride, but the good thing is that this allows you to think about a long-term project. We will go for each title and we will fight because it is our obligation."

Champions League improvement is a 2018-19 goal for PSG, who have never progressed further than the quarter-finals of the competition.

Liverpool, Napoli and tournament debutants Red Star Belgrade represent a testing group, but Al-Khelaifi feels fortune could be a factor as Thomas Tuchel seeks to take PSG to the next level in Europe.

"We have a challenge, another one," he added. "We have new players, an ambitious new coach, who motivates, with a new philosophy of work, players who come to be world champions...

"But you have to focus on every game, day by day, that's the philosophy this year. And put all that together for the club.

"We also need a little more luck, believe in us, give the maximum until the end of each game because we have already seen that the Champions League comes down to details."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Neymar over fellow PSG star Mbappe for Atleti boss Simeone
RELATED STORY
Training with Mbappe and Neymar will help me reach the...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe: Neymar is Paris Saint-Germain's superstar
RELATED STORY
PSG's Tuchel to be patient with World Cup stars Neymar,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is a better option than...
RELATED STORY
Neymar happy for World Cup winner Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 attacking trios in the football world
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo, Messi & Mbappe in but Neymar & Pogba omitted...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mbappe and not Neymar is the perfect...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us