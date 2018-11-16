×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Neymar ready to act as mentor to Richarlison

PTI
NEWS
News
527   //    16 Nov 2018, 10:25 IST

London, Nov 16 (AFP) Brazil captain Neymar has revealed he is acting as a mentor to rising Everton star Richarlison.

Richarlison has won a place in the Brazil squad this season after impressing for Everton following his transfer from Watford.

The 21-year-old has scored twice in his first four appearances for the Selecao and will feature in their friendly against Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, who has hit 59 goals in 94 caps, has been impressed by Richarlison's emergence and is taking the youngster under his wing.

"Everybody knows that Richarlison is a really great player and a really nice guy," Neymar told reporters on Thursday.

"He has this trick to solve matches, to play well in great matches as he is doing now for Everton.

"I expect him to grow up, to keep developing in his career.

"I hope I can help him to achieve his goals and to help inside the pitch and even outside the pitch, as a friend, as a colleague.

"And if he is as smart as he is showing he is, he will try to keep with working well to be a really great player in the future."

Richarlison celebrated his first Brazil goal, in September's 5-0 win over El Salvador, by performing a dance with Neymar.

And Neymar admitted he is under pressure to repeat the celebration against South American rivals Uruguay.

"My son already asked me and Richarlison to do the dance of the bird - the pigeon - in the next match," he added.

After being reunited with Everton boss Marco Silva, who managed him at Watford, Richarlison has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this season, with six goals in 10 league fixtures.

Brazil manager Tite has been impressed with Richarlison's ability to cope with his new-found status as a star for club and country.

"He grew up in Brazil very fast, he rushed many things and we could see that he had a potential since he was a boy," Tite said.

"He's really strong in his mind. This is something he showed us playing in America (friendlies against the United States and El Salvador) and in Brazil, also for Fluminense and Watford. He's really a great player

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Richarlison: I used to copy some of Neymar's haircuts
RELATED STORY
Tite not worried by opposition as Richarlison shines for...
RELATED STORY
Richarlison scores his first two goals for Brazil 
RELATED STORY
Dream come true – Richarlison revels in Brazil brace
RELATED STORY
Neymar gets goal, yellow card for diving as Brazil romps 5-0
RELATED STORY
Everton star Richarlison indebted to Marco Silva
RELATED STORY
Richarlison talks up Bernard, won't try to tempt Mina to...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: 'Smart' Neymar does not act
RELATED STORY
Richarlison scores again as Everton beats Southampton 2-1
RELATED STORY
Silva condemns Richarlison behaviour
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us