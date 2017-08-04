Neymar: PSG's ambition attracted me

Neymar was attracted to PSG by the club's ambition, while Nasser Al-Khelaifi is proud to welcome him to the French capital.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 02:54 IST

Neymar, PSG. CREDIT: PSG official website

World-record signing Neymar says his move to Paris Saint-Germain came about after he was impressed by the French club's ambition.

Neymar completed his historic move from Barcelona on Thursday after PSG met his release clause of €222million, a deal that smashes the transfer record previously held by Manchester United's Paul Pogba (€105m).

The 25-year-old, who spent four successful seasons with Barca, says he was always attracted by the French club's project.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," said Neymar, who will be presented by his new club on Friday.

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Monaco last season, the first time in five years they had missed out on France's top honour.

But the Champions League has long been the top aim for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who believes the addition of Neymar – who helped to dump PSG out of the competition in a famous last-16 tie last season – brings his side closer to that goal.

"It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain," he said.

"Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player.

"He will bring a very positive energy to this club. In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football.

"Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams."