Neymar returning to Barcelona would be very nice, says Vidal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    18 Jun 2019, 14:10 IST
neymar-cropped
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal added weight to the growing reports linking Neymar with a move back to Camp Nou, saying it would be "very nice" to have the Brazil forward back at the club.

Vidal arrived at Barcelona in August 2018, a year after Neymar's €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain brought his four-year spell with the Blaugrana to an end.

Despite not having played alongside Neymar, Vidal is aware of the high regard in which the 27-year-old is held at the club.

Asked about the possibility of Neymar arriving in Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 season, Vidal told reporters: "It would be very nice. He is dearly liked there."

Vidal is hoping to help Chile to a successful defence of the Copa America before turning his attention back to club football, and he helped his country to a 4-0 win over Japan on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is one of Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda's most important players, and Vidal was delighted by Chile's performance against Japan.

"We had many days of preparation, to play matches and to mature everything we have done this year and a half [since Rueda took charge]," Vidal told Marca.

"The friendlies were not good but the important thing is that the real Chile appeared [against Japan].

"We are the champions and we have to defend the cup."

Tags:
Barcelona
