Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar returns as PSG thrash Monaco in China

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
120   //    04 Aug 2018, 20:32 IST

Shenzen, Aug 4 (AFP) Brazilian superstar Neymar made his first club appearance since February as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Monaco 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in China today.

Angel Di Maria's double fired PSG to their first silverware under new coach Thomas Tuchel as Neymar, long sidelined by a metatarsal fracture, came on as a late substitute.

Di Maria's thunderous free kick opened the scoring on 33 minutes and he grabbed PSG's fourth in injury time following strikes from Christopher Nkunku and Tim Weah.

It was a comprehensive win for the reigning French champions in the season's curtain-raiser, even without Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani who are yet to return after the World Cup.

PSG, with their names in Chinese characters on the back of their shirts, were the aggressors and they took the lead via Di Maria's sumptuous free kick on 33 minutes.

The Argentina forward swept over the wall and into the top right corner from 25 metres, evading Diego Benaglio's despairing dive.

As Tuchel watched while sitting on an ice box in the technical area, Nkunku made it 2-0 on 40 minutes with a close-range finish from Stanley Nsoki's inviting cross.

Weah went close and Di Maria then left Benaglio nursing sore fingers with a powerful drive near the break as the French champions went into half-time firmly in control.

Weah put the win beyond doubt in the 67th minute when he stroked home Nsoki's lay-back, before Nkunku rattled the crossbar from close range shortly afterwards.

There were loud cheers from the 41,000-strong Shenzhen crowd when Neymar was introduced on 76 minutes but the world's most expensive player, last seen in Brazil's World Cup quarter-final loss to Belgium, couldn't add to the scoresheet.

Di Maria, deservedly, had the last word when Adrien Rabiot's long run set him up for an easy finish which he slotted past the beleaguered Benaglio in the third added minute

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Neymar joins PSG in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Tuchel won't take risks with Neymar in Trophee des Champions
RELATED STORY
Neymar starts on bench for PSG in Trophee des Champions
RELATED STORY
Neymar returns to PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar should have been nominated for the FIFA Best...
RELATED STORY
Neymar leaving PSG 'impossible' this year - Pastore
RELATED STORY
Tuchel blindsided by Cavani report after first PSG win
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola number one at City, at PSG it's Neymar - Emery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us