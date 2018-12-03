×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Neymar suffers new injury blow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    03 Dec 2018, 03:16 IST
Neymar
PSG star Neymar

Neymar was substituted early in the second half of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Bordeaux on Sunday with an apparent groin injury. 

The Brazil superstar earlier gave PSG a first-half lead as Thomas Tuchel's side sought a 15th straight win at the start of the season. 

However, after he was fouled by Bordeaux's Jaroslav Plasil, Neymar was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 57th minute and went straight down the tunnel. 

Neymar hurt his groin on international duty for Brazil last month, which meant he missed a Ligue 1 win against Toulouse. 

The forward was able to start for PSG in their crunch Champions League clash at home to Liverpool in midweek, though, and scored the second goal in a 2-1 victory over their Premier League opponents. 

"I was not 100 per cent," Neymar told reporters, via L'Equipe, after the game in midweek. "But it was an important match so, injured or not, I had to be there." 

Neymar's goal against Bordeaux was his 30th strike in 32 league games since joining PSG from Barcelona in a world-record transfer last August. 

PSG appeared to suffer a further blow in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe held the back of his right leg after putting PSG 2-1 ahead. 

The France international initially suggested to the bench he needed to be substituted but was able to return to the game after undergoing treatment for cramp. 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Neymar injury not serious, says doctor
RELATED STORY
France & PSG star Mbappe suffers shoulder injury
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar is still one of the best footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or in 2019
RELATED STORY
2 Guinness world records held by Neymar
RELATED STORY
Neymar feels injury is 'nothing serious'
RELATED STORY
PSG team-mate Choupo-Moting hopes Neymar injury is not...
RELATED STORY
Neymar picks up apparent groin injury during Brazil friendly
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsurprised by Neymar, Mbappe news
RELATED STORY
You need to stop this – Cavani slams media over supposed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us