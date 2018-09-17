Neymar theatrics not up to us, says Liverpool's Robertson

PSG star Neymar

Neymar may have a reputation for theatrics on the pitch but Andy Robertson says the Brazil superstar's behaviour will not be the focus for Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain visit Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League, with Neymar fresh for his side’s opening fixture in the competition after being rested for Friday's Ligue 1 defeat of Saint-Etienne.

Liverpool and PSG both take 100 per cent domestic records into a blockbuster Anfield clash and Scotland skipper Robertson is under no illusions about the size of the challenge facing Jurgen Klopp's side.

"He's a world-class player and we need to be wary of him," Robertson said of Neymar. "His skills speak for themselves.

"People say he goes down too easily, but that's not up to us. It's up to the referee to decide. We'll stay away from that.

"For us, we've got to concentrate on the qualities. Unfortunately for us, he has a lot of them. It's one player that we'll have to be wary of.

"The bad thing for us is that they've got quite a lot of players that we'll have to be wary of.

"On another side, a good thing for us is that we've got a lot of players that can cause them problems."

A 2-1 Wembley win against Tottenham on Saturday means Liverpool share top spot with Chelsea in the Premier League table after five games.

Yet Robertson feels it is too early for Liverpool to be talked about as potential champions, the Reds having finished 25 points behind runaway winners Manchester City last term.

"We've shored up at the back, which is pleasing," Robertson added after Saturday's victory over Spurs. "We've all walked into the dressing room a bit disappointed we've conceded the goal against them. It shouldn't happen so late on.

"We've got to be switched on from set-plays and we put ourselves under pressure for the last two minutes when it was a very comfortable performance. That was a wee bit disappointing. Obviously conceding two in the first five and maintaining our unbeaten run are the positives.

"I think it's still too early for a statement or whatever. But we've just got to keep doing what we're doing, winning games that are put in front of us.

"Today was a tough task for us, coming back from international breaks when all the lads have travelled the world, so to come back and put in a performance like that is very pleasing."