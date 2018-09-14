Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Neymar to Madrid speculation angers PSG's Al-Khelaifi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
559   //    14 Sep 2018, 14:36 IST
neymar - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hopes a conversation with Real Madrid can put an end to persistent speculation linking Neymar with a switch to Los Blancos.

The Brazil captain – who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222million in 2017 – continues to be linked with the LaLiga giants despite insisting he is happy in France.

In July, Madrid rejected claims in the Spanish media they had made a €310million offer for the 26-year-old superstar, calling the reports "absolutely untrue".

The constant talk of Neymar returning to Spain has become a frustration for Al-Khelaifi, and is something he has discussed with Madrid president Florentino Perez in an attempt to put the rumours to rest. 

"We don't like it at all and we have spoken to Real Madrid," Al-Khelaifi told Marca.

"It's a bit frustrating, it's not fair that other clubs talk about our players. 

"We have a good relationship and they respect PSG, and I hope that's the truth. We respect Real Madrid, their president, Florentino Perez, but I think that it's important for everyone not to work behind the scenes.

"I don't know if he understands me. If there is something, we speak, speak with Florentino Perez or whatever it is and we speak about what we like and what we don't like. 

"It's what we want with all clubs, not just Real Madrid. Fighting amongst each other is not the way PSG works and I hope other clubs don't do that to us."

