Neymar to miss PSG v Nice as one-match ban is confirmed

PSG will be without Neymar as expected when they host Nice on Friday but the Brazil superstar will be back in Angers next weekend.

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 13:31 IST

Neymar and Edinson Cavani

Neymar will serve a one-match ban for his red card during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw at Marseille, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has confirmed.

The Brazil superstar collected two bookings in the space of three minutes during a feisty clash last weekend and, as expected, will miss Friday's Ligue 1 home game against Nice.

Neymar was also given a further suspended one-match punishment by the LFP which will be activated in the event of a repeat offence.

He will be eligible for PSG's trip to Angers on November 4, which comes after Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Anderlecht at Parc des Princes.

Neymar has scored seven times in eight Ligue 1 appearances since joining PSG and his absence could present an opportunity to Angel Di Maria, the Argentina international who has featured predominantly as a substitute since suffering a hamstring injury in September.

"When he doesn't play he's not happy, which is to be expected, but he is working hard," PSG coach Unai Emery said when discussing Di Maria at a pre-match news conference.

"He is ready to come into the XI. I am happy with what he is doing and maybe it is a good opportunity for him. I am sure he will do well."

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after eight victories and two draws from their opening 10 matches, four points clear of reigning champions Monaco.