×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar to resume training with PSG

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Apr 2019, 04:08 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Brazil star Neymar will resume training on Wednesday after he was sidelined for more than two months with a foot injury.

PSG said in a statement late Tuesday that Neymar, who was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier, will return as planned for "on-pitch tests."

"A full medical and radiological assessment will be carried out by club's specialists in two weeks," PSG said.

According to L'Equipe newspaper, the Brazil star is hopeful of returning for the French Cup final at the end of April if PSG advances.

On Tuesday, Neymar also appeared in a video published by his country's far-right president where he promises to visit Israel.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro put the video on Twitter during his visit to Israel on Tuesday. Bolsonaro speaks into the camera, flanked by Israeli Prime-Minister Benjamin Netanhayu, before Neymar is shown sitting on a sofa and sending a message to the duo.

"Hello Bibi and Bolsonaro. Thanks for inviting us. Israel, we are coming," Neymar said.

Two-time surfing world champion Gabriel Medina, one of Neymar's closest friends, also promised to visit.

Associated Press
NEWS
Neymar to resume Paris Saint-Germain training on Wednesday
RELATED STORY
Neymar already looking to extend his contract with PSG
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG contract talks, says father
RELATED STORY
PSG striker Neymar out for about 10 weeks with foot injury
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set their sights on another PSG star
RELATED STORY
Verratti back in PSG training ahead of Champions League clash with Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Gareth Bale should move to PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Tuchel convinced Neymar 'feels good' at PSG amid Barcelona links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us