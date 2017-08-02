Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro

Wagner Ribeiro says Paris Saint-Germain will meet Neymar's release clause and complete his transfer from Barcelona before next week.

One of Neymar's representatives expects Paris Saint-Germain to pay the Barcelona star's €222million release clause and present him as a new signing by the end of this week.

The Brazil international is understood to be travelling to London to examine a contract offer from PSG after informing Barcelona that he wants to leave the club.

The Catalans issued a statement on Wednesday in which they insisted that Neymar will only be allowed to leave if his buyout clause is met in full.

And Wagner Ribeiro, an agent who has worked within Neymar's entourage in the past, expects the deal to be finalised in the coming days.

"PSG will pay Neymar's clause," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "The presentation of the player will be at the end of the week."

Neymar has been given permission to miss Barca training while his move to Ligue 1 is finalised.

The 25-year-old told his team-mates earlier on Tuesday that he would be leaving the club, prompting Lionel Messi to post a good-luck message on Instagram.

"It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend," he wrote. "I wish you a lot of luck in this new stage."