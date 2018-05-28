Neymar 'will do the impossible' to win World Cup

Brazil star Neymar hinted at the struggles he must overcome to claim World Cup glory in an Instagram post.

Brazil forward Neymar

Neymar is ready to go to 'impossible' lengths to win the World Cup with Brazil at Russia 2018.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is working his way back to full fitness alongside his international team-mates after suffering a broken metatarsal at the end of February.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old told reporters of his determination to overcome fears of his body breaking down after three months out and he sounded a similar tone in an Instagram post that showed him looking longingly at the World Cup trophy in a display case.

"The walk began and I'm going to meet you," Neymar wrote.

"I know that I will encounter many difficulties but I will do the impossible to have you in my hands.

"Towards glory, towards Hexa [Brazil's sixth title]!!"

Neymar featured for his country on home turf at the 2014 World Cup but a back injury ruled him out of the 7-1 semi-final humiliation against eventual winners Germany.