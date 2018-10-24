NFL Draft: Breaking down Nick Bosa's early college exit

Former Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa

The 2019 NFL Draft is still six months away but it was shifted into early focus last week when defensive end Nick Bosa decided to end his college career.

Seen as the consensus best player eligible for the 2019 class, Bosa brought a premature close to a stellar stint at Ohio State, shifting his attention towards the pros and dealing their National Championship hopes a blow.

Most NFL front offices will already have at least a good idea of their grade on Bosa, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey, and here we examine his decision, its significance, and why he is so highly regarded among draftniks.



What happened?

Bosa stunned the world of college football by withdrawing from Ohio State to focus on his rehabilitation from a core muscle injury and his preparations for the draft.



Why is that so significant?

It is an unprecedented development in college football. Previous draft prospects have skipped end-of-season Bowl games, which carry little competitive significance unless forming part of the College Football Playoff that decides the National Champion, but Bosa left one of the most prestigious schools in the country that was, prior to a shock loss to Purdue last weekend, in the midst of an unbeaten season.

It speaks volumes about Bosa’s attitude towards competing for a potential collegiate title compared to his future pro career, and could well set an unwanted trend in college circles as prospects weigh up the value of playing a sport for no pay against protecting their interests as they head into the pros.

If you do not have a pass rush, you will struggle to compete in an NFL where the rules are slanted so heavily towards offenses.

Bosa is an elite talent who can make an instant impact for teams faced with that issue. He is an outstanding pass rusher who has racked up 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in a little over two seasons in college.

He reacts to the snap of the ball like a sprinter to a starting gun, with his burst able to put opposing offensive tackles in immediate trouble. Bosa also boasts devastating power in his hands to swat away blockers and his array of pass rush moves, combined with freakish foot speed for a 6'4" and 263-pound man, should easily translate to the NFL and allow him to dominate right off the bat, just as his elder brother did.



What teams could be in the running?

It is still early days but if the season ended now the New York Giants would hold the first pick in the draft.

However, Eli Manning's continued struggles make a quarterback, probably Oregon's Justin Herbert, the most likely pick for the Giants. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both have the same 1-6 record as the Giants, and the latter would be expected to leap at the chance to make Bosa the blessing that comes from a season derailed by Jimmy Garoppolo's ACL injury.