×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nice's Saint-Maximin ready for step up amid Milan interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    05 May 2019, 15:30 IST
AllanSaint-Maximin - cropped
Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin

Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin is ready to take the next step in his career amid reported interest from AC Milan.

Saint-Maximin came close to joining the Rossoneri in the previous transfer window but ended up remaining in Ligue 1, where he has scored six goals and supplied three assists this season.

The 22-year-old was punished by Nice for missing the trip to Angers on February 16, citing an illness that the club doctor felt should not have prevented him from travelling with the squad.

Saint-Maximin has been a key figure for Patrick Vieira's team since then, starting nine games and missing just one due to injury, but believes the time has come for him to move on.

"I certainly feel ready to move up a level and go into a more prestigious team, but for now I still feel good at Nice," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport after Saturday's 1-1 draw at champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"It is up to me to continue having these performances, helping my team as much as possible and then we will see at the end of the season.

"[Milan] is definitely a great club. I had the opportunity to go to Milan in the January transfer window but it did not go through. We will see how it goes this summer.

"For now, I am focused on the field and I want to help my team win. At the end of the season we will see."

Advertisement
4 coaches that could replace Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
3 Youth players who could step up for Manchester United amid injury crisis
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid keen to sign €80 million rated Serie A outcast amid interest from Juventus
RELATED STORY
Lozano 'absolutely ready' for big transfer amid United links – Martino
RELATED STORY
Calabria agent confirms Premier League interest amid Man Utd talk
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United transfer target for €75m, Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the club and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 United players who need to step up in the Manchester Derby after a nightmare weekend
RELATED STORY
Report: Zinedine Zidane wants Serie A star if Raphael Varane leaves amid interest from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare massive €115m bid for Juventus top target, PSG star wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 3 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Real Madrid receive boost in chase for €110m Serie A star, Premier League superstar willing to join Juventus and more: 6 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us