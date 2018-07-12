Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nice shot, Gareth! - Matthew Southgate enjoys England quips

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    12 Jul 2018, 19:24 IST
Southgates - cropped
Gareth Southgate and Matthew Southgate

Matthew Southgate announced his wish to meet the England manager, his namesake, after his fine early play at the Scottish Open was greeted with cries of "Nice shot, Gareth".

Southgate is a household name in the United Kingdom, although it is Gareth, the Three Lions boss, and not golfer Matthew writing the headlines with a run to the last four of the World Cup.

However, just hours after England crashed out of the tournament, Matthew was out on the course at Gullane and emerging as the early leader after a five-under front nine.

And the surname he shares with the England manager did not go unnoticed.

"A few people were chucking out the 'Nice shot, Gareth', but I'm not sure Gareth threads it through linksy bunkers like I do with the driver," Southgate joked.

"I watched every minute [of the semi-final] and I'm obviously gutted with the result but not disappointed with their performance."

He added: "I've never met Gareth. I'd like to meet him. It's a complete coincidence, there's no connection, we're not related in any way."

Matthew was also happy to see the England team exit the World Cup with their reputations enhanced.

"Hopefully football will be coming home, just maybe a couple of years later than we wanted it to be," he said, referencing The Lightning Seeds' song.

"I don't think the guys can be too disappointed with the way that they played. It's lovely the way the country has got behind the team this time round. It makes a nice change, the media haven't hammered them for how they've played and everybody is really proud.

"I think there's 20 or 30 guys getting on a plane home from Russia that can all hold their heads high."

5 things you probably didn't know about Gareth Southgate
RELATED STORY
England boss Southgate rubbishes Sweden entitlement claims
RELATED STORY
Southgate proud of England support after 20 years of...
RELATED STORY
Coach of England wins the nation's heart by being a nice guy
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Gareth Southgate should start Marcus...
RELATED STORY
Past England expectations unrealistic, says Southgate
RELATED STORY
Can Southgate rouse England before Croatia match?
RELATED STORY
Southgate, England ready to face music of soccer history
RELATED STORY
Vested interest: Southgate leads England in sartorial style
RELATED STORY
Waistcoats, hashtags and Atomic Kitten - Southgate plays...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us