Nice vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Nice host Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday (December 10).

This is a clash of two of Ligue 1’s higher-placed teams, as Nice are second and Reims three spots below them in fifth, separated by six poins. Can Nice’s title push continue this weekend, or will Reims derail their hopes of catching leaders Paris St. Germain?

Nice vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Considering past results between the two teams, don't expect a high-scoring game. Their last five meetings have ended scoreless, with the exception being a 3-2 win for Nice in May 2022.

Last weekend, Nice’s unbeaten start to the season ended after 14 matches in 1 1-0 upset to Nantes.

Reims, in contrast, snapped a two-game losing run last time out by beating Strasbourg 2-1, their first win since November 5.

Nice’s defensive record this season has been absolutely stellar. They have not only kept 10 clean sheets but have only conceded five times.

Nice have not been as potent in front of goal, though, scoring just 14 goals. That puts them six behind Reims. However, the away side have conceded 19, the second-most in the top half.

Nice vs Reims Prediction

Considering Nice’s profligacy in front of goal and strong defence, it’s tough to see this game breaking the pattern by featuring too many goals.

Reims are capable of producing an upset if they score early and force Nice to come at them, but their form has not been convincing in recent weeks. Hence, another low-scoring win for Nice could ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Reims

Nice vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice win

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in Nice’s last nine league games.)

Tip 3: Nice to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nice have kept 10 clean sheets in 14 games this season.)