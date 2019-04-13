×
Nicolas Pepe a good fit for PSG - Galtier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    13 Apr 2019, 17:06 IST
NicolasPepe - cropped
Nicolas Pepe celebrates for Lille

Nicolas Pepe would be a good signing for Paris Saint-Germain, according to his Lille coach Christophe Galtier.

Lille face PSG on Sunday as the capital club look to secure the Ligue 1 title, moving out of reach of their surprise second-placed opponents.

Pepe has been the star man for Lille this term and Galtier acknowledges PSG could do far worse than to sign a top player already suited to French football.

"It would be flattering and interesting for Nicolas if PSG came in for him," Galtier told Le Parisien, although he said he did not know of any firm interest.

"Would it be a good idea for Paris? Yes, they would have a player without any issues with adaptation, someone who would be more than useful in their team."

However, Galtier is not ready to count Pepe, who has 18 Ligue 1 goals this season, among Europe's best.

"Not yet - these players are used to playing in the Champions League and are performing well," he responded when asked if Pepe is a rival to Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe.

"If, next year, Nicolas is in a Champions League team, he plays and he has these same stats, he will be put in this category."

While Pepe's future is uncertain, Galtier expects to still be at Lille next season to lead the club in the Champions League.

"Oh yes, there's no reason I'm not in Lille next season," he said, before adding of any contact with Lyon, "not at all - neither directly nor indirectly [contacted].

"We are second in the league and I have just signed an extension - there is no open door."

Lyon could be looking for a new coach with Bruno Genesio's contract expiring, with an extension seemingly off the table following a Coupe de France semi-final defeat to Rennes.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fetching more content...
