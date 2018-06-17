Nigeria must return to the drawing board after Croatia defeat - Mikel

Nigeria can still progress to the World Cup knockout stage, despite their 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday, according to John Obi Mikel.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 13:25 IST 534 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel insists Nigeria must 'go back to the drawing board' following their 2-0 World Cup defeat to Croatia, but still harbours hopes the Super Eagles can progress from Group D.

An own-goal from Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty from Luka Modric secured the points for Croatia from a turgid contest in Kaliningrad on Saturday, without Nigeria ever looking likely of mounting a comeback.

And former Chelsea midfielder Mikel, who captains Gernot Rohr's side, acknowledged Nigeria must improve ahead of their clash with Iceland on Friday.

"We have to play better. I think we can play better, we can do better," Mikel told reporters.

"It's difficult to say I think. We have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do better, together as a team.

"It's not easy playing against these fantastic players, European players, they can hurt you in any given time. We know that, but we have to do better."

6- Nigeria have lost each of their last six World Cup matches when they have conceded the first goal. Worry.#CRONGA #NGA #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xhfy7FOXq1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

However, despite Nigeria's inefficiencies, Mikel is confident that progression from Group D is still possible, citing that Argentina's unexpected draw with Iceland has provided the Super Eagles with a lifeline.

"Why not? We believe. That's why we're here," the skipper added.

"That's why we came here. We have two more games to play. Argentina drew today so I think this is a bit better for us.

"Next game, we have to go and try to win the game. If we do that, we're back in it again."