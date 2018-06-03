Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Nigeria test 'a decent exercise' for England - Southgate

England faced a greater threat from Nigeria in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 win, which Gareth Southgate felt was a useful exercise.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 00:34 IST
644
KaneSouthgateCropped
England striker Harry Kane (left) and manager Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was pleased to see England challenged ahead of the World Cup after Nigeria produced a much-improved second-half showing at Wembley.

England were indebted to a dominant display before the break as goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane secured a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles on Saturday.

But the visitors matched England's formation after the break and quickly capitalised on the home side's failure to respond, Alex Iwobi halving the deficit.

Southgate's side eventually got a foothold back in the game and the manager felt the outing provided valuable experience for his squad.

"I think we played really well with the ball especially, created a lot of good chances, far more good situations than we've had in recent games," Southgate told ITV.

"We were deservedly a couple of goals to the good at half-time. In the period leading up to their goal they changed their system and it took us a little while to figure out how to deal with that.

"What that did mean is that there was a little lift in the game that we had to cope with and manage, and that was a decent exercise for us to adjust to that."

After a week of being in the headlines for his tattoo and late arrival at the team's training camp, Raheem Sterling produced a lively display in which he was also booked for diving.

Southgate was content with the Manchester City star's contribution, as well as the attacking intent from the rest of the forwards in action. 

"He [Sterling] played well," said Southgate. 

"The front four, some of the movement and interplay, we looked a threat with plenty of pace. Dele [Alli] and Jesse [Lingard] made unselfish runs.

"Some slightly better decision-making or quality in the final third and we would have scored more."

England have one more warm-up match - against Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday - before their campaign in Russia begins against Tunisia on June 18. 

Sterling apologised for late England arrival - Southgate
RELATED STORY
Southgate ready to help 'brave' Gerrard and Lampard
RELATED STORY
Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England's defence
RELATED STORY
I'm glad it's not the World Cup yet! - Southgate...
RELATED STORY
England rallies around Sterling amid tattoo controversy
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 factors England need to get right to...
RELATED STORY
England prepares for World Cup with 2-1 win over Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Southgate backs 'focused' Sterling
RELATED STORY
Top-six mentality a boost to England's World Cup hopes –...
RELATED STORY
Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018