Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nigeria to offer Ikeme coaching role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
346   //    29 Jul 2018, 23:20 IST
Carl Ikeme
Nigeria and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

Nigeria will offer Carl Ikeme a coaching role after the goalkeeper announced his retirement from football.

Former Wolves keeper Ikeme said on Friday he was hanging up his boots on the advice of medical experts after spending the last 12 months battling acute leukaemia.

The 32-year-old is in remission but opted not to attempt to prolong a playing career that saw him make 274 domestic career appearances in all competitions.

Ikeme did not confirm his future plans but he will be given the chance to work with the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement: "The NFF will find the resources to send Carl Ikeme on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles.

"That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot. He was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles.

"The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life."

Ikeme made three appearances for Nigeria during their qualifying campaign for the World Cup and was expected to travel to Russia 2018 as part of Gernot Rohr's squad prior to his July 2017 diagnosis.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ikeme retires after year-long cancer battle
RELATED STORY
Nigeria goalkeeper Ikeme in remission after year-long...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: From slumber to real business
RELATED STORY
Liverpool team and transfer signings analysis for 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Emery yet to receive Arsenal offer
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
Tahith Chong: The answer to United's right-wing problem
RELATED STORY
Is Maurizio Sarri a perfect match for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us