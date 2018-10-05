×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nike 'deeply concerned' by 'disturbing' Ronaldo rape claim

Associated Press
NEWS
News
544   //    05 Oct 2018, 00:34 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Pressure built on Cristiano Ronaldo from his sponsors Thursday after Nike joined EA Sports in expressing its deep concern with the rape allegation facing the soccer star.

The five-time world player of the year has denied the claim. Late Thursday night, he received public backing from his Italian club, Juventus, shortly after Nike issued its statement to The Associated Press.

Nike has had a contract with the 33-year-old Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous soccer players in the world, since 2003. The latest terms signed in 2016 are worth a reported $1 billion and Ronaldo has suggested that it was a deal "for life."

But the Beaverton, Oregon-based apparel maker is troubled by the details emerging in a lawsuit filed last week in a Nevada state court by a woman who alleges she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in an emailed statement to the AP.

Ronaldo wears Nike boots and appears in its advertising.

The Portugal captain is also the face of the EA Sports FIFA video game franchise, appearing on the cover of the 2019 game that was released worldwide last week.

"We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo," EA Sports told the AP. "We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values."

Whereas other players might be winding down their careers at 33, Ronaldo is still in demand by leading clubs around the world. Ronaldo made the third big transfer of this career in July, leaving Real Madrid after nine years for Juventus, a move that cost the Italian club 112 million euros (then $132 million).

Breaking its silence on the alleged assault, Juventus strongly backed its most expensive star in a Twitter statement.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus," the Italian league champions said. "The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

Associated Press
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation that left woman...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as police reopen investigation into rape...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation
RELATED STORY
Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman
RELATED STORY
Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from post-traumatic stress
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation: Las Vegas police...
RELATED STORY
5 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from depression
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably did not know about Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us