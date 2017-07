No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare

Riyad Mahrez may be keen to leave Leicester City but the Premier League side have yet to receive any offer from his reported suitors.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 15:48 IST

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez

Craig Shakespeare has reiterated Leicester City have yet to receive an offer for Riyad Mahrez despite the Algeria international being heavily linked with Arsenal and Roma.

The future of Mahrez has been uncertain since Leicester dramatically won the Premier League title in 2015-16, the 26-year-old opting to stay last season to be part of their Champions League campaign.

After the Foxes finished 12th in 2016-17 the forward confirmed his intention to leave the King Power Stadium by releasing a statement in May, but he remains a Leicester player.

Reports have suggested Roma have moved to the front of the queue for Mahrez's signature in recent days, however Shakespeare insists there have still been no official approaches.

"I think Riyad's stated his position very clearly," Shakespeare said at a media conference ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy.

We've arrived in Hong Kong...#LeiWba next up on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/PbTxl0WF7i — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 17, 2017

"Mine is really simple that while he's here, and while we've had no bids, and we haven't had any bids officially, they're all again speculation, he has to be committed to the football club.

"I have to say, in his two weeks he's been back he's been totally committed, he's really trained well and that's that.

"I think goings are inevitable at any football club, but until you actually get bids for your players, there's no decision to be made.

"We want him to stay, I would like him to stay as a manager, but he's stated his case clearly, but while he's here I need that full commitment."