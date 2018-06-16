Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No complaints from Deschamps over VAR use

Didier Deschamps believes the first World Cup goal aided directly by VAR in his France side's win over Australia was the correct decision.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 20:50 IST
41
Didier Deschamps - cropped
France head coach Didier Deschamps with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

France head coach Didier Deschamps has no complaints over VAR after his side benefitted from its use during their World Cup Group C win over Australia on Saturday.

After a disjointed first half, the game sparked into life shortly after the interval as referee Andres Cunha awarded a penalty to France after consulting VAR and deciding that Josh Risdon had clipped Antoine Griezmann just inside the area.

The Socceroos levelled soon after with a penalty of their own, but Paul Pogba ensured a winning start for Les Bleus with a deflected effort 10 minutes from time.

Griezmann's goal was the first in World Cup history to have been aided by the use of VAR, but it will do little to quell the fierce debate about its use.

Deschamps, though, was more than happy with the decision-making process against Australia, hinting that he might feel differently if it works against his side.

He said: "I'm not going to complain about VAR because it was in our favour obviously.

"The referee didn't see that there was a foul and he was able to correct when he reviewed it, so he was able to correct a mistake.

"It's not easy with VAR, but we saw it was not in our favour [in real time]. It will be useful in some situations.

"I didn't see the screen, I'm not allowed to go to the screen or replay it. I will have the opportunity.

"Maybe it's not clear. When I saw Portugal v Spain, there were goals that maybe stand, maybe don't. You can interpret decisions. A referee gets an alert and make the final decision. It's up to him."

 

 

FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
RELATED STORY
It was a penalty - Griezmann backs VAR call
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
RELATED STORY
League Cup games hosted by EPL clubs to use VAR next season
RELATED STORY
Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Inzaghi pleased to escape VAR in Europe
RELATED STORY
Pochettino offers help to avoid 'embarrassing' VAR drama
RELATED STORY
France lacked 'juice' against USA, says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
VAR killed Tottenham's momentum, says Trippier
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France 2-1 Australia; 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us