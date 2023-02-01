"No d*ckheads" - When Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold set new transfer policy at Old Trafford

Last summer, Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold implemented a new transfer policy in response to the club's struggles with problem players.

During a meeting that summer, Arnold was present alongside the manager, senior scouts, the head of recruitment operations, football director John Murtough, and others.

However, sources told the Telegraph that the CEO did not interfere in the scouting meeting:

"Richard never inputted on football decisions like that but wanted to make sure he understood why they were being made."

“Richard exerted just the right level of accountability, which is a CEO’s job. What he didn’t sit there asking is, ‘Has the player got an engine, can he knit defence and attack?’”

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Richard Arnold: "When we last spoke, we set out our mission to support our football teams in delivering the titles and trophies that we know Manchester United should be competing for – this encompasses - Football, Fans, Facilities, and Financials." #mufc Richard Arnold: "When we last spoke, we set out our mission to support our football teams in delivering the titles and trophies that we know Manchester United should be competing for – this encompasses - Football, Fans, Facilities, and Financials." #mufc

Instead, the Manchester United CEO gave Murtough and Erik ten Hag a simple directive to free the dressing room from troublemakers. According to the source, he said:

"No d*ckheads."

Following Richard Arnold's statement, Manchester United completed their summer transfer window by signing Casemiro and Antony. They also signed Christian Eriksen, who was seen as a great addition to the team's midfield.

With the signings, United have been able to challenge for the top spots in the Premier League and seek progress in the Europa League.

Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan

On the last day of the transfer window, Manchester United made a shock signing by acquiring Marcel Sabitzer on loan. It comes as a welcome surprise to United fans who were disheartened by the news that Christian Eriksen will be out until April due to an ankle injury sustained against Reading.

At 28, Marcel Sabitzer is the perfect replacement for the injured Eriksen. He is renowned for his defensive prowess and his ability to enhance play off the ball, making him a great addition to United's midfield. Over the years, Sabitzer has cemented his place as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga and is highly regarded for his tactical flexibility and intelligence.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United will sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season with no buy option, reports @FabrizioRomano Manchester United will sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season with no buy option, reports @FabrizioRomano 🔴 https://t.co/MoyUONFlWP

Marcel Sabitzer reportedly favored a move to United over Chelsea due to the increased chance of first-team playing time at Old Trafford. United manager Erik ten Hag is looking forward to getting Sabitzer on the pitch as soon as possible with Eriksen injured. The Red Devils also have a hectic schedule ahead in February, with eight fixtures to be played in the space of just 26 days.

