Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No easy answer to player relationships, says Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    27 Sep 2018, 21:28 IST
Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino share the touchline.

Mauricio Pochettino insisted there is no single correct approach to managing player relationships following criticism of Jose Mourinho's handling of Paul Pogba.

Manchester United boss Mourinho and his star midfielder shared a frosty exchange in training on Wednesday amid talk of a deepening rift between the pair.

The episode played out in full view of the assembled media and followed just a day after Mourinho confirmed he had stripped Pogba of United's vice-captaincy.

Questions have been raised over the wisdom of airing such issues in public, but Pochettino believes it is a complicated issue which requires case-by-case attention.

"There is not one solution. Nobody is going to teach you, it's not in a book," the Tottenham manager told a news conference.

"It's like in a game. Every single action needs a reaction [using] your intuition, experience.

"When something wrong happens in the dynamic of the group it's always about your experience, how you are going to manage. But there's no clear way to behave.

"I think everything is different and you are going to react depending on your emotional state, whether you are in a good or a bad mood."

United, beaten on penalties by Derby County in the EFL Cup in midweek, return to Premier League duty with a trip to West Ham on Saturday.

Tottenham head to Huddersfield Town seeking back-to-back league victories.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Tahith Chong: The answer to United's right-wing problem
RELATED STORY
Strikers who have failed to meet the expectations at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham in battle for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Spurs made a statement with United win – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Five managers Manchester United can consider if Jose...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Tottenham: Pogba and Alli cue up Old...
RELATED STORY
5 things that Jose Mourinho needs to do to turn Man...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 picks of Gameweek 6
RELATED STORY
Milner over Pogba, says Souness
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us