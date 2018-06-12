Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No filter: Moscow leads quest to show Russia in new light

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 12:01 IST
333

By Abhishek Hore

Moscow, Jun 12 (PTI) From the tree-lined grand boulevards to its ornate underground train stations, to the monolithic-looking suburbs, Moscow is illuminating and Moscovites are at the forefront of a quest to show Russia "in a new light", unfiltered by news stories.

They are eager to show their breathtakingly beautiful city to the world, befittingly enough, through the 'Beautiful Game's' quadrennial showpiece.

For some, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting Thursday, is President Vladimir Putin's equivalent of China's 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

And the hosts are waiting for their guests as they seek to present their motherland in a different light, without the Soviet era stereotypes, without the haunting stories of the past, told and retold by her adversaries to define the country, whose map was torn apart by history.

"FIFA World Cup means people from all over the world will converge here. They will stay here and know about Russia and go back with a different image. The perception will change and the spectators will see it in a different light, a local said, two days before the start of the tournament.

Unfortunately enough, observers say there has been no equivalent of the PR campaign witnessed prior to the Sochi Winter Olympics, what with the local media playing down the World Cup due to the national team's rapid decline in fortunes.

For a city gearing up to host one of the world's biggest sporting events, the initial build-up had been a bit subdued, but it gathered steam as the tournament's dates approached.

Thousands of foreign journalists are set to descend on the country for the one-month extravaganza.

Many writers and photographers from countries, which are not even part of the tournament, are already at work. But that's how it has always been such is the allure of FIFA World Cup.

The lure is not lost on Russia and even the recent failures of Sbornaya, as the national team is called, have failed to dampen its spirit as far as successfully organising the tournament is concerned.

Be it from hospitality to organising the games. The hulking security guard on every corner can be a put-off but the helpful locals more than make up for the stare with their smiles.

Known to house some of the world's costliest hotels, the enigmatic city has opened itself for travellers the frugal ones included -- from across the world.

But the picture turns grim when the focus shifts to the national team's pre-tournament results and prospects.

By chance (or whatever), Russia have been drawn into a group that has been called by many as the weakest in the history of Worlds Cup.

While Uruguay are the frontrunners by some distance to top the group, teams such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia give the host nation a chance, but still people here don't seem to be too optimistic of their side shining.

But they seem to care that the organisational aspect is important. Authorities here are leaving no stone unturned to draw attention to the World Cup, Russia's first ever in the tournament's 88-year-old existence.

As part of the build-up, a light show is organised everyday near the famous Red Square, there are football and World Cup-themed hoardings on buildings, a tournament branding is seen in front of Manege museum. The Russian capital has dressed itself in a colourful World Cup look.

With 12 matches, including the opening and the final on July 15, Moscow leads the host venues. The famous Luzhniki Stadium will host the opening game, as well as round-of-16 matches, one semifinal and the final.

The city's Spartak Stadium will host four group-stage matches and a round-of-16 game

Six new names expected to light up the World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORY
Russia falls to World Cup low in new FIFA rankings
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: What you need to know about traveling in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Guide to the 12 stadiums across Russia
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Russia on abject form for home World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser known players who could light up the 2018 World cup
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Poland player Glik hopes to be fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT SEN KOR
2 - 0
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us