Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No foreign coach but squash federation plays down player concerns

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
27   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:20 IST

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) today hit out at Dipika Pallikal, one of the country's top players, for voicing concerns over the lack of a qualified foreign coach.

From Pallikal to Sourav Ghoshal, the country's top players have lamented the absence of a foreign coach since the acrimonious exit of Achraf El Karargui days before the Commonwealth Games in March.

Now, they are heading to heading to the Asian Games in Indonesia, without a foreign coach by their side.

"It is unfortunate that at a time when the focus had to be on the Asian Games with just days remaining, an effort is being made to disrupt the mindset of all concerned with the preparations for the Games," the SRFI said here.

Dipika had claimed that the exit of Egyptian coach Karargui was a blow to the players and that she did not consider national coach Cyrus Poncha and Bhuvaneshwari Kumari as coaches.

A federation spokesman, referring to the departure of Karargui, said he had left due to personal reasons and one of which was the intense squabbling between the two leading women Indian players.

In fact, Karargui had decided to train only Dipika and refused to travel with the other player for any tournament thereafter, the SRFI press release said.

"To claim now that his absence had affected the preparations is at best an attempt by Dipika to vent her own frustration at the federation for not accepting her request to attest/ratify A Parthiban as her coach to enable the latter to draw the financial benefits which come under the awards scheme," it said.

It had come to the federation's knowledge that she had nominated A Parthiban as her coach while approaching the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (that did not require attestation of the federation) and this helped Parthiban receive Rs 9 lakh, thanks to the two silver medals that Dipika had won in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the SRFI said.

However, the federation has clarified that her training for the doubles competition was entirely at the Indian Squash Academy (under Poncha).

Also, Parthiban is not a coach at the ISA academy. The federation did not accept her request to ratify him as a coach to help her present his case to the Union Sports Ministry for drawing similar benefits from the centre, it said in the release.

The federation said right from 2002, Poncha and Bhuvaneswari Kumari, 16-time national champion and a coach, had been travelling for key international events with the players and providing them inputs.

"The federation regrets this unseemly attitude by Ms. Dipika Pallikal Karthik when the need of the hour is for them to join together and work for bringing more laurels to the country," the release said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Curry plays down fitness worries
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
No racism concerns for Nigeria captain Mikel
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
When Football Becomes More Than A Game
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
RELATED STORY
Chhetri adjudged 'Best Sportsperson' by Calcutta Sports...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us