Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No Goretzka regrets over snubbing Barcelona for Bayern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
349   //    02 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST
leon goretzka - cropped
Leon Goretzka left Schalke to join Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka insists he has no regrets about turning down a number of offers in order to join Bayern Munich, one of which came from Barcelona.

The midfielder reached an agreement with the Bundesliga champions in January after deciding against extending his contract with Schalke and was officially presented as a Bayern player on Thursday.

Goretzka was heavily linked with Barca and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed in January that only their offer stopped the 23-year-old leaving the Bundesliga for LaLiga.

And Goretzka himself is confident he made the right choice in moving to the Allianz Arena.

"That was an honour, of course," he told reporters when asked about Barca's interest. "I had several options and took a lot of time for my decision and believe that I have made the best choice with Bayern.

"I see myself as a number eight, but I'm flexible. I'm ready to play in different positions.

"I have a very positive impression of [head coach Niko] Kovac. Everything else will come over the next few days."

Goretzka has been on holiday since the World Cup, where his only appearance came in the 2-0 defeat to South Korea, which confirmed Germany's shock exit at the group stage.

He admits it has taken some time to get over the disappointment of the campaign in Russia.

"I thought about the World Cup a lot," he said. "It was helpful to have people around me. My mum and dad have always supported me."

Much of the post-tournament discussion has been dominated by Mesut Ozil's decision to retire from international football, citing what he considers to be unfair treatment at the hands of the German Football Association (DFB).

Ozil's accusations of racially-motivated criticism of his performances have prompted a fierce debate within Germany, but Goretzka is unwilling to become embroiled in the topic.

"The people who wanted to say something have done so," he said. "I want to concentrate on Bayern. Personally, I don't want to comment on it."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Bundesliga Players That Would Improve Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 clubs overshadowed by their city rivals
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Ridiculous, ungrateful Dembele had no manners when he...
RELATED STORY
Cruyff: Guardiola could have replaced Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2017-18: How seven straight Serie A titles...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us