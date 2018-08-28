Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No James, Mina in Colombia squad as Morelos wins first call-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
605   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:23 IST
james rodriguez - cropped
Colombia star James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina have been left out of the Colombia squad for next month's international matches with Venezuela and Argentina.

Bayern Munich star James has been omitted to allow him to continue his recovery from an injury sustained at the World Cup.

Mina, meanwhile, is yet to make an appearance for Everton since joining from Barcelona this month.

"It was agreed that this was not his [James'] call-up," explained Arturo Reyes, who is in temporary charge of Colombia's senior side while Jose Pekerman seeks to resolve a dispute with the football federation.

"Next month he will certainly be there, but the most important thing for now is that he completes his recovery process and gets back into matches progressively."

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been called up for the first time, while Valencia's Jeison Murillo is back after being left out for much of the last two years.

Colombia face Venezuela in their first post-World Cup friendly on September 7, before facing Argentina four days later.

Colombia squad in full:

David Ospina (Napoli), Ivan Arboleda (Banfield); Santiago Arias (Atletico Madrid), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Jeison Murillo (Valencia), Jhon Lucumi (Genk), William Tesillo (Leon), Cristian Borja (Toluca), Helibelton Palacios (Nacional), Deiver Machado (Nacional); Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Sebastian Villa (Boca Juniors), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Gustavo Cuellar (Flamengo), Yimmi Chara (Atletico Mineiro), Nicolas Benedetti (Deportivo Cali), Jorman Campuzano (Nacional); Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Luis Diaz (Junior).

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Everton must convince Lookman to stay - Silva
RELATED STORY
5 "cursed" footballers
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Falcao, James join injured duo in Colombia squad
RELATED STORY
Fekir future not assured as Mina remains in Lyon frame
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Coman denies Arsenal contact as he focuses on Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Mina to Everton deal 'not true'
RELATED STORY
Mina, Gomes deals confirmed as Everton complete Barca raid
RELATED STORY
James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us