Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No live chickens at the World Cup for Nigeria fans

No live chickens at the World Cup for Nigeria fans

Associated Press
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 01:14 IST
55
AP Image

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Chicken on plates, no problem. In the stadiums, not so much.

A Russian official in the city of Kaliningrad says authorities forbade World Cup fans from bringing live chickens to matches.

Some fans dye chickens in the national colors as a good luck symbol, including those from Nigeria, who play Argentina on Saturday in Kaliningrad.

Russia's Interfax news agency quotes regional culture and tourism minister Andrei Yermak as saying "fans from Nigeria asked whether they could bring a chicken to the stadium. It's their symbol and people support the team with them at all the games. We told them they can't bring a live chicken at all."

If Nigerian fans want to support their team elsewhere, Yermak says a government advice hotline can "advise them where to buy a chicken. We're prepared to satisfy even the most eccentric requests."

Nigeria got a similar refusal at the 2010 World Cup, when the South African Press Association reported Nigerian fans were angered their chicken wasn't allowed into the stadium in Johannesburg.

SAPA said the chicken on that occasion was dyed in the team's colors and had its claws bound by black tape. The agency quoted fan John Okoro as calling the refusal "ridiculous."

The Latest: Nigerian fans can't bring chickens to game
RELATED STORY
No racism concerns for Nigeria captain Mikel
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Nigeria strong and calm under Rohr, for now
RELATED STORY
Nigeria beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Nigerian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us