No need for alarm bells – Ronaldo calls for Juve calm

Omnisport
NEWS
News
228   //    08 Nov 2018, 11:17 IST
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo played down the significance of his team's loss to Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal for the Serie A giants with a tremendous volley in Turin, but they were beaten despite a dominant performance.

Juan Mata's free-kick and an Alex Sandro own goal saw United claim a surprise 2-1 win to end Juve's perfect record in Group H.

But Ronaldo, 33, insisted there was no reason for Juve to panic after suffering their first defeat in 15 games this season.

"It was an amazing goal after a very good pass [from Leonardo Bonucci] as well, but it wasn't enough," he told UEFA.com.

"I was very pleased to score my first Champions League goal for Juventus, but we're in good shape. We're top of the group, so there's no need to set the alarm bells ringing.

"The team is doing well both in the league and the Champions League and we're going to keep working hard in order to go very far."

Juve remain in control of Group H on nine points, sitting ahead of United (seven), Valencia (five) and Young Boys (one).

