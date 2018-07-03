Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

No offers for Icardi as Inter hope for renewal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    03 Jul 2018, 12:18 IST
Icardi - cropped
Inter captain Mauro Icardi

Inter have received no offers for captain Mauro Icardi and are keen to renew his contract, says chief executive Alessandro Antonello.

Icardi helped Inter qualify for the 2018-19 Champions League with 29 Serie A goals, a tally only matched by Ciro Immobile, but the star forward has been linked with a move away from Milan.

A possible switch to Serie A champions Juventus has been touted for the 25-year-old, who was left out of Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad for the World Cup in Russia.

But Antonello told Rai Gr Parlamento: "Icardi is the captain of Inter and there's a contract in place.

"There's a willingness on both sides to discuss a renewal, we'll meet in the next few weeks to go down that road and hope for the satisfaction of both parties.

"Offers? So far none have arrived."

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti could also be set to re-sign with the Italian giants following a fourth-place finish last term.

Spalletti and Inter have been busy during the off-season, signing Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano and Kwadwo Asamoah.

"There's a contract in place and in the coming weeks we will also address the theme of the renewal of the contract of the coach," Antonello added.

Inter in no rush on Icardi renewal
RELATED STORY
Icardi wants Inter stay – Zanetti not worried about...
RELATED STORY
De Vrij penalty was destiny for Inter - Icardi
RELATED STORY
Icardi is happy at Inter – Zanetti
RELATED STORY
Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
RELATED STORY
Inter powerless to stop Icardi exit, admits Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Veron questions Sampaoli for leaving Icardi out
RELATED STORY
Inter star Icardi 'the strongest' Spalletti has trained
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Icardi cut from Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Argentina should have selected Icardi for the World Cup,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us