No passports required - Burnley's 51-year wait for European tie sees Clarets draw... Aberdeen

Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen will host Burnley in the club's first European trip for over 50 years.

Omnisport NEWS News 20 Jun 2018, 20:17 IST 200 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley fans will not need their passports for the club's first European tie in 51 years after the Premier League side drew Aberdeen in the Europa League.

Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen will host the Clarets in the first leg of the second qualifying round on July 26, the return match held at Turf Moor a week later.

After Burnley secured qualification by finishing seventh in the Premier League, a pub closed to Turf Moor was renamed The Royal Dyche after the club's manager.

But Burnley fans face a six-hour drive to north-east Scotland following the draw, rather than a glamour trip into continental Europe - although supporters could also fly from nearby Manchester.

The road to Baku starts on July 26 for Burnley - but they begin their Europa League journey with a trip north to Scotland!



Sean Dyche's side face Aberdeen in the second qualifying round, giving them their own version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles... pic.twitter.com/kD641p7Ugp — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) June 20, 2018

Steven Gerrard's first competitive game in charge of Rangers will be against Macedonian side Shkupi in the first qualifying round.

A year ago, Rangers were knocked out by Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg at the same stage of the competition.