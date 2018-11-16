×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

No rivalry between Mbappe and Griezmann – Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    16 Nov 2018, 08:37 IST
GriezmannMbappe - cropped
Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe celebrate in the World Cup final

France coach Didier Deschamps insisted there was no rivalry between stars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe and Griezmann helped Les Bleus win the World Cup in Russia, both scoring four goals while the former was named the tournament's Best Young Player.

Deschamps played down any suggestions there was a rivalry between the pair as his side prepare for matches against Netherlands and Uruguay.

"No, there has never been any contradiction between them or one who wants to do more than the other one," he told a news conference.

"They have been important, one after the other at a different time and also sometimes together.

"They are determining as they score goals and make a lot of goals. There is no struggle between them.

"The fact they are both here with us, but not only them because there are other players, but it's a strong power for France."

Griezmann and Mbappe are both contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or, particularly after their exploits in Russia.

Deschamps hopes 19-year-old Mbappe can continue delivering for France and said he wanted even more from the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

"He has to keep doing what he is doing so well. I am very happy he is French. He is determining for the team, that's good for us," he said.

"I am not surprised, I just want him to stay like he is, even maybe with a bit more efficiency in front of the goal.

"He is like that anyway … he will do everything to be the same and even better."

Omnisport
NEWS
Griezmann, Mbappe and Varane tipped for Ballon d'Or by...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can do 'extraordinary things', says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Griezmann ahead of Mbappe for Ballon d'Or - Modric
RELATED STORY
Mbappe doing 'extraordinary things', says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Deschamps: Mbappe will be fine for Germany clash
RELATED STORY
Klopp praises Deschamps and his 'boring' France
RELATED STORY
Deschamps disappointed by French snub for FIFA's The Best...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe sparks 2-goal rally as France hits back vs Iceland
RELATED STORY
Neymar v Mbappe rivalry not real - Meunier
RELATED STORY
Deschamps keeps France World Cup squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us