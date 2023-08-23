“No way you can leave him out after that performance” – Pundit feels 24-year-old Arsenal star has now become so crucial to them

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is becoming increasingly crucial to their starting XI.

The 24-year-old began Arsenal's first two Premier League fixtures of the season against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in Gabriel Jesus' absence. While the Brazil international recovers from a knee problem, Nketiah is making a claim for a starting spot even after Jesus' return.

He scored the Gunners' first Premier League goal of the season against Nottingham Forest and won his side a crucial penalty against the Eagles. Mikel Arteta's men secured a slender 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park, meaning Nketiah's contribution was vital. Skipper Martin Odegaard scored from the spot after his striker's good work.

After the game, Clarke said (via TBR):

"For the penalty, Eddie effectively won us the game, I know Odegaard scored us the goal, but Eddie won us the game with that piece of movement to win the penalty. He’s playing on Saturday, he’s playing on Saturday, there is no way you can leave him out after that performance.”

The Gunners have secured maximum points from their first two games in English football's top-tier competition. Arsenal host Fulham on Saturday (August 26) in their upcoming league fixture.

"You don’t try to lift it over the keeper from six yards"- Pundit claims Arsenal striker took wrong approach to key chance in Crystal Palace win

Eddie Nketiah against Crystal Palace (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Adrian Clarke provided his verdict on Eddie Nketiah's missed chances against Crystal Palace. Despite the Gunners winning the tie 1-0, the striker's misses were debated.

The Englishman was unlucky to hit the woodwork from his first chance, but Clarke believes the striker opted for the wrong option during the second opportunity. After Declan Rice put him through on goal, Nketiah decided to lob the keeper from six yards out but failed to find the target.

Addressing the incident, Clarke said (via TBR):

"The other one was a bad choice, you don’t try to lift it over the keeper from six yards. You go hard and low and it’s a goal."

Despite failing to take the chance, Nketiah won Arsenal's penalty, which resulted in the only goal of the game. In the end, the Gunners' resolute defensive display earned them all three points after being reduced to 10 men in the second half.