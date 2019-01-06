×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No way! - Guardiola rules out Foden loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    06 Jan 2019, 22:50 IST
Phil Foden
Manchester City teenager Phil Foden

Phil Foden will not be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan during the January transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed.

Foden is yet to start a Premier League game but has made eight appearances off the bench in the top flight for the champions in 2018-19 so far.

The teenager started Sunday's 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham United in the FA Cup third round, scoring his first goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Although there was a slice of luck in the goal, Foden kicking the ball on to his standing leg to wrongfoot Marek Rodak, he was assured throughout.

And Guardiola is certain the 18-year-old will have a bright career at City, where the manager feels the youngster's short-term and long-term future lies.

"No way. No, impossible," Guardiola told reporters when asked if Foden could leave on loan. "He is going to stay with us many, many years... impossible.

"Today Phil Foden was there and his movement was incredible. 90 minutes for his experience and self-confidence, but of course he must improve. He will learn in future and play better."

Kyle Walker also shone having found himself playing a back-up role to Danilo in recent weeks, the Brazilian selected for Thursday's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League in place of the England international.

Advertisement

"I decided for Danilo [against Liverpool], he deserves to play. He played good at Southampton, today Kyle plays the best game of the season by far," Guardiola said of his right-back selection dilemma.

"It was incredible the way he played. It's difficult for me to choose, but I never give Danilo four or five games in a row. Sometimes I'm really unfair with many, many players and when I decided to play him against Southampton he did really well and that's why he played against Liverpool."

Guardiola also welcomed playmaker Kevin De Bruyne back to action after the Belgium international sat out the Liverpool win as an unused substitute, and the City boss is hopeful his talisman can be a crucial factor in the title race.

"We spoke with him yesterday and told him to play at full intensity 65-70 minutes for his rhythm and his injury," the Catalan continued. 

"He played incredible, created chances and has vision that others aren't able to see. Hopefully in the last part of the season he is going to help us because we need him.

"Last season without him [winning the title with a record 100 points] would not have been possible. We try to be a team and of course so far we have done incredible in terms of results. To have 50 points in the Premier League is incredible.

"We had two seasons without [Benjamin] Mendy at full-back, we are sad but we have to carry on. Today Kevin was our captain and he showed the reason why he was our captain on the field."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018/19: 4 youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Foden ready to replace injured Manchester City stars,...
RELATED STORY
Foden gets maiden England Under-21 call-up
RELATED STORY
England have a diamond - Guardiola hails City's Foden
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Foden signs Manchester City deal to 2024
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rules out any January business for Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola on Diaz: If he doesn't want to stay, he has to...
RELATED STORY
Foden wants to emulate City team-mate Silva
RELATED STORY
Guardiola not interested in 'exceptional' Saul
RELATED STORY
Sterling should have avoided showboating - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us