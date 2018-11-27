No way! Vidal refuses to put mohawk on the line for Champions League success

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.

Arturo Vidal scoffed at the idea of gambling his iconic hairstyle on Barcelona winning this season's Champions League at a news conference on Tuesday.

A win against PSV on Wednesday will guarantee Barca top spot in in Group B and a last-16 clash against a runner-up from one of the other groups.

Vidal highlighted the prospect of winning the Champions League as one of the main motivations behind his move from Bayern Munich to Camp Nou ahead of the 2018-19 season.

But put to him that he might put his mohawk on the line and shave it off if Barca go all the way in Europe, Vidal was not prepared to entertain the idea.

"No way!" he said. "I do hope that Barca wins the Champions League but I'm not going to change my style because of that.

"I hope to keep this [hairstyle] as long as I'm playing football."

@kingarturo23: "It's important to finish first to feel more relaxed. Personally I'm happy, I hope to get more playing time and keep helping the team" #PSVBarça pic.twitter.com/fUVF0HLEuw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2018

After playing a bit-part role early in the season, Vidal has seen his time on the pitch increase slightly in recent weeks and played 85 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

"I'm happier with more minutes and I'm playing more," he added. "I have more confidence, I'm happy and I hope to continue helping the team when they need me.

"Barca have special players and I want to feel important. I want to help the team reach its objectives.

"I'm in good form but I hope to keep improving. I'm yet to reach my best but I feel good and I feel confident."