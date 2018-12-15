×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No Zaha, no problem as Crystal Palace beats Leicester 1-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    15 Dec 2018, 23:10 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace showed it can cope without Wilfried Zaha, the club's most influential player, when the London team edged Leicester 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast forward was sidelined through suspension but captain Luka Milivojevic produced an outstanding first-half finish to lift his side to 15th place in the standings and clear of the bottom three.

Palace had not won a fixture without Zaha since September 2016, a run stretching back 13 games, all of which ended in defeat.

Leicester was unfortunate not to go in front before Milivojevic's goal when Jamie Vardy found the back of the net. The former England striker, though, was adjudged to have fouled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who was handed his league debut after back spasms ruled out Wayne Hennessey.

Palace broke through in the 39th minute when Andros Townsend found Milivojevic and he bent a fine shot from 25 meters just inside the far post and beyond Kasper Schmeichel's fingertips.

Associated Press
NEWS
Zaha helps fund Crystal Palace Ladies with 'substantial'...
RELATED STORY
Zaha absence no excuse for beaten Palace - Hodgson
RELATED STORY
Milivojevic laments 'unacceptable' Crystal Palace collapse
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
10-man Brighton beats fierce rival Palace 3-1 in EPL
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Zaha strike gives Crystal Palace 1-0 win at Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Could Solve the Lack of Goals at Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us